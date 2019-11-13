|
Evelyn M. (Greenawalt) Adams, 95, life-long resident of Kutztown, and most recently a resident of Country Meadows, Wyomissing, her adopted home of new family and friends, and Phoebe-Berks, Wernersville, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. She was the widow of Paul H. Adams, who passed away on May 12, 1993. Paul passed away six weeks shy of their 50th wedding anniversary. Born in Greenwich Township, Evelyn was a daughter of the late Alfred and Alice (Heffner) Greenawalt. She was a life-long member of Saint John’s United Church of Christ, Kutztown, where she helped with the annual candy making for Easter and the Christmas bazaar. She attended Kutztown Area School District and was a homemaker and mother. Evelyn was a volunteer member for numerous committees over the decades throughout the Kutztown Community and University. She was also a member of the Kutztown Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary. A proud democrat and political woman, she was very proud of receiving a certificate signed by the PA Governor for 50 continuous years of voting. Evelyn enjoyed traveling, gardening and spending time with her wonderful neighbors. Evelyn is survived by her three children: Linda L. (Adams), wife of Charles DeTurk, Newark, Del., Constance L. Adams, Birdsboro, and James P., husband of Linda (Hoffman) Adams, Sumter, S.C.; six grandchildren: Scott DeTurk, Charles DeTurk, Rebecca Spiess, Elizabeth Zangara, Alicia Tallent and Alexis Shook; eight great-grandchildren; a devoted brother and sister-in-law, Gene and Patsy Greenawalt, Kutztown; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Evelyn was predeceased by her siblings: Margaret Schumacher, Leola Schucker, William Greenawalt, Nevin Greenawalt, Hilda “Ginny” Arndt and Glenn Greenawalt. A funeral service to celebrate Evelyn’s life will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. in St. John’s United Church of Christ, 257 W. Walnut Street, Kutztown, with The Reverend Scott M. Sanders officiating. Burial wil follow in Hope Cemetery, Kutztown. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Saturday afternoon from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. in the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in Evelyn’s memory to St. John’s UCC, 257 W. Walnut Street, Kutztown, PA 19530, St. Peter’s Union Church of Lynnville, 5129 Schochary Road, New Tripoli, PA 18066 or The Kutztown Fire Company Truck Crew, P.O. Box 241, Kutztown, PA 19530. Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be recorded at www.Ludwickfh.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019