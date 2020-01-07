|
Evelyn M. Leshock, 90, of Spring Twp., passed away on January 4, 2020 at her residence. She was born and raised in Reading, PA in 1929 to Edmund I. and Helen V. Stern. A 1947 graduate of Reading Catholic High School, Evelyn took business preparatory classes and worked as a bookkeeper at Reading Hospital and as a secretary for a local pediatrician. Evelyn met and married Leon S. Leshock in 1956, and they celebrated 63 years of marriage. She and Leon were devoted to each other, their family, and their faith. Evelyn also enjoyed bowling, bird-watching, and reading novels. Survivors include her husband, Leon, and her children: Catherine A. Hartley, wife of David of Moorestown, NJ, Christina M. Beerman, wife of Robert of Cambridge, MA, Cynthia L. Miller, wife of Ronald of Birdsboro, Mark S. Leshock of Exeter Twp., and Carolyn M. Leshock of Spring Twp. Also surviving are 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Ignatius Loyola Church, 2810 St Albans Dr, Sinking Spring, PA, on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:00AM. The family will receive friends and relatives at Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, on Friday from 9-10:15AM. Entombment will follow the Mass at Gethsemane Cemetery & Mausoleum. Bean Funeral Home of Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements; online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020