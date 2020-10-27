Evelyn M. Ruffner Evelyn M. Ruffner, 94, of Mohnton, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Reading Hospital and Medical Center. She was the widow of Harold Ruffner who died on July 3, 2011. Born in West Reading, she was the daughter of the late Edwin and Marguerite (Himmelberger) Henne. Evelyn was a longtime employee for Sharpoint in Mohnton. She was an active member of Calvary Evangelical Church of Pennwyn and a member of the Berks County Fire Auxiliary; the Friendship Fire Company Auxiliary and a lifetime member of the Brecknock Twp. Fire Company Auxiliary. Surviving is a daughter, Cindy L., widow of Eugene Mohn of Cumru Twp. and a son, Kim A., husband of Lynne Ruffner of Potter County. Also surviving are four grandchildren: George W., Jr., husband of Karen Turner of Cumru Twp.; Lisa M., wife of Barry Lewandowski of Shillington; William E. Mohn of Cumru Twp.; Alena, wife of Clint Sweigart of West Virginia; five great grandchildren: Savannah Turner, James Sweigart, Molly Sweigart, Kylie Lewandowski and Brooke Lewandowski. She was predeceased by her husband, son-in-law, and a brother Harold Henne. Relatives and Friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Calvary Evangelical Church of Pennwyn, 139 Pennwyn Place, Shillington, PA 19607, with Rev. Larry Reinert, officiating. A viewing will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the church. Interment will be in Forest Hills Memorial Park, Exeter Twp. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his memory to the church at the above address or to Heartland Hospice, 2201 Ridgewood Road, Suite 180, Wyomissing, PA 19610. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc. of Mohnton. To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com
.