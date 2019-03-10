Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Molina.

Evelyn Romero Molina, 64, passed March 3rd, 2019.

Born in Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of Saturnino Romero Cruz and Julia Molina Rosado. She moved to Brooklyn, N.Y. at age 16 and later moved to Reading in 1989.

She is survived by 2 sons, Michael and Felix Vazquez; grandchildren: Joshua, Jashell, Damian and Amill Vazquez; great-grandchildren: Jasmine, Dailanyee and Legend Vazquez; and sister, Jenny Maldonado.

She was predeceased by a grandchild; and a brother.

Henninger Funeral Home Inc., is in charge of

arrangements. www.henningefuneralhome.com



