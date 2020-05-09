Evelyn L. Mosser, 93, of Mohnton, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the Reading Hospital. She was the wife of Kenneth G. Mosser. Born in Shillington, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Arlene (Whitcraft) Keffer. Evelyn was a 1944 graduate of the Shillington High School. She was a graduate of the Bryland Beauty School in 1947. Evelyn worked at the former Fairy Silk Mill in Shillington from 1946 until 1951 and was a self employed beautician for 48 years retiring in 1995. She was a member of Immanuel United Church of Christ in Shillington and the Golden Ages in Mohnton. Evelyn was an avid bowler and a dedicated mother who loved and cherished her grandchildren and great granddaughter. Surviving in addition to her husband are her children Larry A., husband of Sherelyn Mosser of Shillington and Cathy L., wife of David A. Marburger of Mohnton. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Ryan Marburger and Trisha, wife of Corey Stine; one great granddaughter, Emma L. Stine. She was predeceased by her son Keith in 1956, and two brothers, Robert Fitterling and Howard Keffer, Jr., widower of Jeanette Keffer of Shillington. Relatives and Friends are invited to attend her Graveside Service on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mohnsville Cemetery, Mohnton. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc., of Mohnton. To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 9 to May 10, 2020.