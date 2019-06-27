Evelyn F. Nazario, 57, of Reading, passed June 24, 2019, in Lancaster General

Hospital.

She was the wife of Nicholas Nazario Jr.

Born in Reading, Pa., she was the

daughter of Norman and Lillian E. (Boles) Summers.

Evelyn worked for Teleflex as a quality control inspector for 26 years.

She was also taking classes at Harrisburg Area

Community College.

She was a member of Spring Valley Church of God.

She is also survived by her sons: David Nazario, Gilbert Nazario, husband of Claudia Nazario, and Nicholas Nazario III, husband of Beatrice Quinones; four grandchildren;

sisters: Dorothy Summers, Ana Summers and Dorise Allen.

She was pre-deceased by a brother, Emory Summers.

A viewing will be held Sunday, June 30th at Spring Valley Church of God from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by a funeral

service from 7 to 8 p.m. A final viewing will be held at

Henninger Funeral Home Inc. on Monday, July 1st from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will take place at Laureldale Cemetery.

www.henningerfuneralhome.com



