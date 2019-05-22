Evelyn Mae (Bowman) Stambaugh passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Fox Subacute in Warrington, Pa. She was 88. Mrs. Stambaugh was a resident of Hatboro, Pa., and previously of King of Prussia, Pa.

She worked as a secretary for 30 years for the American Baptist Convention in King of Prussia. Evelyn was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in King of Prussia, where she was a frequent volunteer. She also volunteered at her local library and was a Girl Scout leader. Evelyn was an animal lover, especially birds. She was very generous, was the first person to help anyone who needed her, and everyone loved her. Evelyn's very favorite thing was being a mother and grandmother.

Born in Brecknock Twp., Pa., on August 5, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Alvin and Mary Elizabeth (Demming) Bowman, and the wife of the late Richard Lee Stambaugh, who died in 2017.

Surviving is her loving family including a son, Thomas Stambaugh, of Hatboro, Pa.; a daughter, Karen Rombach and her husband, David, of Ocala, Fla.; four grandchildren: Corey Coffey, Christina Stambaugh, Devin Rombach and Emilee Stambaugh; and a sister, Laura Gechter.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Nye; and a daughter-in-law, Cynthia Stambaugh.

The family will receive relatives and friends at The Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory Ltd., 805 DeKalb St. (Rt. 202), Bridgeport, Pa., on Saturday, May 25, 2019, from 10:30 to 10:50 a.m., with her service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in Valley Forge Memorial Gardens, King of Prussia.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Evelyn's memory to the , 480 Norristown Rd., Suite 150, Blue Bell, PA 19422.

