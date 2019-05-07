Evelyn M. Thomas, 90, formerly of New Holland, died Saturday, May 4, 2019, at

Luther Acres. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmon "Red" Thomas.

Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Paul J. and Viola M. (Degler) Leibold.

Evelyn was a homemaker and a member of Trinity

Lutheran Church, New Holland, where she was a Sunday School Teacher for 35 years.

An accomplished musician, she gave piano, organ and

accordion lessons both privately and at the former

Wittich's Music Store and Zeswitz Music Store, both in Reading. She provided entertainment with her accordion for floor shows, banquets, senior citizen group, nursing homes and played with a trio of many years. She also

enjoyed golfing, crossword puzzles, traveling with family and friends, and playing card games.

Surviving are three children: Gayle L., married to George W. "Butch" Gordon III, Ephrata; Glenn D. married to Jacki Oplinger, Fayetteville, N.C.; Jay A. married to Sandy

Oplinger, Aurora, Colo.; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a stepdaughter, Elizabeth Jane Boyter, Winnsboro, S.C.; and a brother, Robert A. Leibold, married to Bernice Dolinski, Barrington, Ill.

She was preceded in death by a son, Robert L. Oplinger Jr.; and a brother, Frederick Leibold.

Her funeral will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at 10 a.m., at Trinity Lutheran Church, 221 E. Main St., New

Holland, PA 17557. Interment in Trinity Lutheran

Cemetery. A viewing will be held at the church on Thursday from 9-10 a.m.

If desired, memorials may be sent to Trinity Lutheran Church, address above. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland, is in charge of arrangements. Online

condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.



