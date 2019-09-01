|
Evelyn L. (Lash) Wartluft, 82, of Leesport, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019, at home.
She was the wife of Clark D. Wartluft, with whom she shared 55 years of marriage on Aug. 10th. Evelyn, a daughter of the late Charles and Lucy (Sweitzer) Lash, was born in Bern Twp.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two
children, Holly A., wife of Christopher Bower, Greenfields; and Brett C. Wartluft, husband of Leah, Sinking Spring; and her four grandchildren who she loved dearly: Samantha L. and Nicole C. Bower, and Melanie A. and Maxwell S. Wartluft.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Carl Lash.
She graduated from Kutztown College and was a school teacher at Schuylkill Valley and Holy Guardian Angels.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, Sept. 6th at Epler's UCC, 1151 West Leesport Rd., Leesport, with her pastor, the Rev. Gary Rarick officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m., until the time of services, Friday, at the church. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements.
The family requests that no flowers be sent, but rather memorial contributions be made to Epler's UCC, 1151 West Leesport Rd., Leesport, PA 19533.
