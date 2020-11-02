Reverend F. Kenneth Hoffer Reverend F. Kenneth Hoffer, 91, of Narvon, Lancaster County and formerly of Reading, PA passed away Friday October 30, 2020 at 11:57 pm in his residence. He was the husband of Cindy L. (Haldeman) Hoffer. His first wife Anna M. (Snyder) Hoffer, passed away February 6, 2011. Born in Manheim, Lancaster County, he was a son of the late Francis Westley Hoffer and Olive M. (Smith) Hoffer. Reverend Hoffer served as pastor at Trinity E.C.C., Reading, Community E.C.C., Wilmington, DE, and Mt. Culmen E.C.C., East Earl, Lancaster County, and as associate pastor at Trinity E.C.C. Womelsdorf. In addition he held executive positions at the former Pomeroy’s Dept Stores in Reading for 34 years. He was a graduate of Manheim Central High School, Manheim, PA, a 1953 graduate of Lebanon Valley College, Annville, PA with a B.S. degree in religion, attended Temple University for graduate studies, and later in life attended Myerstown Evangelical Theological Seminary. Reverend Hoffer played baseball in Lancaster County Baseball League and was elected to the Hall of Fame Name. His name is engraved on a monument in front of Clipper Stadium in Lancaster. He was privileged to travel to Washington D.C. as Chaplain for the day at the US Senate and the US House of Representatives and did the same in Harrisburg. He was a Navy veteran of World War 2. In addition to his wife he is survived by his son; Craig L. Hoffer of Antietam; his grandchildren Matthew L. and Melissa A. Hoffer; and great grandsons Braden Hoffer and Jaden Merritt. He was predeceased in death by his grandson Jason G. Hoffer and by his sisters Doris Hoffer, Charlotte (Hoffer) Bires and Joyce (Hoffer) Scatz. Funeral Service will be held at Bean Funeral Home, 129 East Lancaster Ave., Shillington, Friday November 6, 2020 at 11:00 am. Pastor Bob Petersheim will officiate. Burial with military honors rendered by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard will follow in Zion Cemetery, Perry Twp. Friends and relatives may call at the funeral home Friday from 10:00 am until 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Global Mission Division of the ECC Church at https://covchurch.org/
in memory of Reverend F. Kenneth Hoffer. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to heartland Hospice for their kindness, care and support. Bean Funeral Home, Shillington is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com