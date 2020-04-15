|
Faith A. Miller, 59, of Tilden Twp., passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 in Reading Hospital and Medical Center. She was the wife of Dennis A. Miller. They were married January 9, 1982 and celebrated 38 years of marriage. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Herbert C. and Jean M. (Moyer) Wisser. She graduated from Kutztown High School in 1979. Faith was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Hamburg. She worked as a nurse's aide for 32 years at Hamburg Center, retiring in 2011. Faith enjoyed traveling, collecting thimbles, giraffes, and guardian bells. She adored her Ford Mustang. Faith had served as a trustee for AFSCME during her career and as a former Girl Scout leader in Hamburg. She always enjoyed going to the Westy Bar and Grill in Hamburg, and spending time with her family and friends. Faith always had a deep caring passion for her clients at Hamburg center, even though retirement.. Surviving in addition to her husband is a son: Michael A., husband of Keilae R. (Shollenberger) Miller, Lower Pottsgrove Twp.; a daughter: Lindsay A. Miller, Tilden Twp.; a brother: Keith A. Wisser, husband of Kathy, York; two sisters: Kathleen J. Wisser, Mohrsville, and Mary H. (Wisser) wife of Bill Lillington, Lenhartsville. She is also survived by her loyal canine companion: Molly. Funeral Services for Faith will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery, Hamburg. Memorial Contributions may be sent to: Reading Hospital Foundation PO Box 16052, Reading, PA 19612. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Hamburg is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com
