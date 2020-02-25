|
|
Faith L. (Kohler) Lutz, 54, of Laureldale, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020, in Kutztown Manor. She was the wife of Gary L. Lutz, Laureldale Born in Reading, PA, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Fern (Brown) Kohler. She was a graduate of Exeter High School and attended McCann School of Business. Faith worked as a transcriptionist at Reading Hospital for 22 years until 2011. In addition to her husband, Faith is survived by her son Cody B. Lutz, Laureldale; and her sister Beth wife of Robert Miller, Shillington. Per Faithâ€™s request there will not be any services held. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Reading Hospital Foundation, PO Box 16052, Reading, PA 19611 and include Infusion Center in the memo line. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020