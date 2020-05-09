Faith Riedel
1957 - 2020
Mrs. Faith Mary (Claypoole) Riedel, 63, of Blandon, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown. Born April 5, 1957 in West Reading, she was the daughter of the late Johnny P. and Helen M. (Hegarty) Claypoole. She and her husband of 34 years, William D. Riedel, were married on June 15, 1985 in Blandon at their residence at Riedel’s Garden Patch. Faith worked for the past 13 years for Kutztown University. She was currently Operations Manager at the Multi-Cultural Center. Prior to Kutztown University, Faith and Bill owned and operated Riedel’s Garden Patch in Blandon for 25 years. She previously worked as a manager at the Food Lane in Allentown. Faith was a member of the Class of 1975 at Kutztown Area High School, she went on to graduate from Reading Area Community College. She loved to volunteer at the Reading Public Museum and was a past member of Rotary International. Faith enjoyed biking with Bill and their very best friends, Dave and Andrea, hiking, gardening, birdwatching, traveling with Bill and loved spending time with her grandchildren. Most of all, Faith’s favorite pastime was driving Bill crazy. Those who knew Faith, were aware of her willingness to help anyone. Even in her passing, Faith continued to care for others with her donation to Gift of life, providing lifesaving organs to three individuals. In addition to her husband, Bill, Faith is survived by her two children, Katie L. Riedel, partner of Samantha N. Lichtner, West Reading and Billy M. Riedel, husband of Mandy C. (Maxwell) Riedel, Seattle, WA. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Olivia, Alana, Penny Jane and Harry, her mother-in-law, Betty Riedel-Watson, Williamsburg, VA, her five brothers, Mark Claypoole and his wife, Genie, Fairbanks, AK, Kevin Claypoole and his wife, Suzanne, Fleetwood, Eric Claypoole, Lenhartsville, Neil Claypoole, Daubersville and Shawn Claypoole and his wife, Abby, Kempton and by her two scrappy cats, Poppi and Moe. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Eileen and Eileen’s husband, Dan. Due to the current conditions in Pennsylvania, services for Faith will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Faith’s memory to Friend, Inc., by mail to 658D Noble St., Kutztown, PA 19530 or online at www.FriendInc.org. Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, Fleetwood is honored to be caring for Faith and her family at this difficult time. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
May 9, 2020
Bill and Family so sorry for your loss. Faith was such a caring and nice person. Prayers
Mark Shomgard
Friend
May 9, 2020
My condolences to the Riedel family and May your memories bring you joy and peace
Beverly
Acquaintance
