Falco A. Rattenni
Falco A. Rattenni Falco A. Rattenni, 89, of Reading, passed away peacefully on November 28, 2020 at 8:00 AM in Berks Heim Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, where he was a resident since November 9. He was the husband of the late Mary C. (Leib) Rattenni who passed away in 1992. Born in Yonkers, West Chester County, NY, he was a son of the late Frank & Chiarina (Carozza) Rattenni. Falco worked in commercial construction for 25 years in NY and later as a manager for 15 years at Campbell Soup in PA, retiring in 1993. He was a member of the former St. Anthony of Padua, Millmont. He was a member of the Sokols, 18th Ward Democratic Association, Oakbrook Fire Company, and a life member of the Kenhorst Fire Company. He was an avid cook who also enjoyed bowling, traveling, attending dinner theaters and supporting his favorite football team, the NY Giants. Family was especially important to Falco and there was nothing he loved more than celebrating holidays, special occasions and family events with his loved ones. He is survived by his three daughters – Deborah E. wife of Mitchel Fox, Ossining, NY, Pauline R. wife of Kyle Cunningham, Spring City, and Antoinette Rattenni, Flying Hills, as well as his siblings – Millie Vetrano, Mahopac, NY, Lena LaCaprara, Binghamton, NY, John husband of Paula Rattenni, Yonkers, NY, and his grandchildren – Brandon Fox, Dante & Isabella Freeman and Hayden, Kendall & Peyton Cunningham. Falco is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, including the extended family of his long-time companion, Mary Fura, who predeceased him in 2008. Viewing from Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., One East Lancaster Ave., Shillington on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 7-8:30 PM. Additional viewing on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 9-10 AM followed by his Mass of Christian burial at St. John Baptist de LaSalle R.C. Church, 420 Holland St., Shillington. Rev. Richard Clement celebrant. Entombment in Gethsemane Cemetery Chapel of Resurrection, Laureldale, PA. www.kleefuneralhome.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 1 to Dec. 6, 2020.
