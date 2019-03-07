Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fay (Sharp) Endy.

Fay L. Endy, 87, of Gilbertsville, wife of the late Laurence G. Endy, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019, in Seasons Hospice of the Pottstown Memorial Medical Center.

Born in Bechtelsville, she was the daughter of the late Irene (Fronheiser) and Melvin A. Sharp.

She worked as a waitress in high school and in

production for Superior Underwear. Later in her career, she worked in the offices of Eastern Foundry, Drug

Plastics, Helping Hands and Great American Knitting Mill. She worked part-time as a bookkeeper for Dallas Miller Fuel Oil and in the office of Dennis Stephen Associates

until her retirement at the age of 83.

Fay was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Bechtelsville.

She is survived by her children: Ronald S. Endy, of

Gilbertsville; Kathy S., wife of Brent D. Sell, of Boyertown, Keith S., husband of Kelly L. Endy, of Boyertown, and Trina S., wife of Kerry A. Kratz, of Bechtelsville; a brother,

Kenneth Sharp; grandchildren: Benjamin, husband of Mandy Sell, Samantha Sell, wife of Joseph Shine, Chase and Seth Endy, and Aaron and Nicole Kratz;

great-grandchildren, Emma and Grady Sell.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Fay's name to the Trinity Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 1749 South Main St., Bechtelsville, PA 19505.

Arrangements by the Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home Inc., 111 North Reading Ave. Boyertown.

