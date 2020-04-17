|
|
Fay L. (Slusser) Souders Fay L. (Slusser) Souders, 88, formerly of Hyde Park, passed away peacefully, at home, on April 15, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was the widow of Harry E. Souders, Jr., who died in 2017. They had been married for 65 years. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Herbert L. Slusser and Helen Lorraine (Rothenberger) DePaolo. Fay was a graduate of Reading High School. She was an avid roller skater and loved dancing. She also enjoyed going to concerts, feeding birds and going to carnivals and block parties. She was also known for teaching “everyone” how to drive. She loved helping people with anything they needed. Fay was the loving mother of three children: Diane M., widow of Bill Houck of Muhlenberg Township; Michelle A., wife of Gregory S. Alesin, with whom she last resided in Wyomissing and Michael Paul Souders, who died April 6, 2016. Also surviving is her granddaughter, TerriLynn Souders, fiancée of Patrick B. Woody; and her brother, Robert L. Slusser of Wernersville. Other survivors include several nieces, nephews and cousins. Fay was preceded in death by her two loving fathers, Paul Endy and Christopher DePaolo, and by her brother, Richard L. Slusser. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no services. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Laureldale is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.Sitzels.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020