Fay J. Peco, 89, of Mt. Penn, passed March 16th in St.

Joseph Medical Center.

She was the widow of Charles Nigrelli and Charles Peco.

Born in Harrisburg, Pa., she was the daughter of Elmer and Arlene (Rissmiller) Byerly. She owned and operated with her husband, Charlie's Hotel, in Lyons Station, Pa.

She is survived by daughters, Arlene F. (Nigrelli) Arner and Marlo Nigrelli; son, Charles Nigrelli, 6 grandchildren; sisters, Marilyn Keller and Janice Augustin; and brothers, Richard and Robert Byerly.

A graveside service will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. in Forest Hills Memorial Hills Park.

A graveside service will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. in Forest Hills Memorial Hills Park.




