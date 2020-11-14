1/1
Faye Barto
Faye S. (Heffner) Barto, 89, of Macungie, and formerly of Mertztown passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020. She was the widow of Willard C. Barto, Sr., who died on February 12, 2018. Born in Longswamp Township, Faye was a daughter of the late Percy and Verna M. (Mest) Heffner. She was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Topton. Faye worked as a kitchen worker at Kutztown Fire Company and Kutztown Manor, Inc., and was a cleaner at a shoe and slip factory. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and baking, but above all, spending time with her family. She is survived by her two children, Willard C. Barto, Jr., and his wife, Margaret (Moyer) of Mertztown, and JoAnn (Barto) Ruff, and her husband, Jay, of Alburtis; three grandchildren, Jill Urland, and her husband, Troy, Macungie, Ty Ruff, and his wife, Veronica, Charlotte, NC, and Jarrod Barto, and his wife, Nicole, Easton; four great-grandchildren, Dillon Urland, Carter Ruff, Emilia Ruff and Lyra Barto; two brothers, Carl Heffner, Wescosville and Paul Heffner, Kutztown; and her two four-legged companions, Mommy and Cali. The family would like to extend their deep gratitude to Faye’s granddaughter Jill who has taken Faye into her own home and given her the best quality of life and care over the past two years since Willard passed away. In addition to her husband and parents, Faye was predeceased by four siblings, Lee Heffner, Jean Miller, Goldie Carl and Betty Stump. Graveside services for Faye will be held privately by her family in Longswamp Union Cemetery, Mertztown. Memorial contributions be made to Compassus Hospice, 7535 Windsor Drive, Suite 100, Allentown, PA 18195 in appreciation of the wonderful care given to Faye and her family. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Topton, PA is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
