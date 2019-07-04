Faye Ann Robertson, 74, Sarasota, Florida, died

peacefully on June 30, 2019, with friends: Susan, Sandra, Rebecca and Karla, and her son and daughter around her.

Ms. Robertson was born on March 19, 1945, at the Reading Hospital in Reading, Pa. She was the daughter of the late Edgar and Edith Robertson. She was raised in Temple, Pa., attended Muhlenberg High School and graduated from

Albright College with a B.S. in home economics. She lived in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Rhode Island and Florida. Faye was a productive, independent woman and a talented artist and floral designer throughout her life. In the early '80s she worked in Manhattan, NYC, as an importer and buyer of crafts and jewelry items from the Far East spending months at a time overseas. In the late '80s Faye moved to R.I. and began work as real estate agent. In the early 2000s Faye moved to Sarasota, Fla., and continued her real estate work. In Sarasota, she developed a passion for

rescuing greyhounds and doing volunteer work with them, and was an active Volunteer at Mote Aquarium. Faye was an active member of the Church Of The Nativity, Sarasota, Florida.

Ms. Robertson is survived by her son, Thomas Robertson Bennett and his wife Sara, of Providence, R.I.; her daughter and grandson, Krista Robertson and Jay, of Myakka City, Fla.; her cousin, Bill Robertson and his wife, Jean, of New Hope, Pa.; and cousins, Dr. Floyd Berk and Laurin Fegley.

Faye's ashes will be interred in the Sola Dei Gloria Memory Garden at Church of the Nativity.

In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to The Church Of The Nativity, 5900 N. Lockwood Ridge Rd., Sarasota, FL 3423 or Racing Dog Retirement Project, www.rdrp.org.



