Felicia Krick

Felicia Marie Krick, 22, of Flying Hills passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 22, 2020, in Reading. Born May 14, 1998, she was the daughter of Steven L. Krick Jr. and Michelle M. (Bachman) Krick. A 2018 graduate of Governor Mifflin High School, Felicia loved to roller skate, listen to music and play darts. She is survived by her father, Steven Krick (Lori); her mother, Michelle Krick (Thomas C. Slapkowski); her brothers Codie and Corey (Courtney Berger) Krick, and Collin Haddock; her maternal grandparents, Melvin and Carol Bachman of West Lawn; and her paternal grandparents, Steven Krick Sr. (Jo) of Cumru Township, and Dorothy Krick (Gary Ziemer) of Mohnton. She is also survived by her aunt, Lisa Bachman, her nephew, Bentley Krick, and her niece, Arabella Krick. Services will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 6 p.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church, West Reading, the Rev. Wayne Heintzelman presiding. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, Pa., 19508. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading, is honored to serve the Krick family. Condolences may be expressed at kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.