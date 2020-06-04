SOSkiyoungerpic_20200604.jpg" lgyOrigName="ReadingEagle_RoSOSkiyoungerpic.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;">Fanella Mae RoSOSki Albany – Fenella Mae RoSOSki passed away early in the morning on June 2, 2020 just shy of her 91st birthday. Born in Reading, PA she was the daughter of the late Paul Dondore and Elizabeth Garde. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Edward RoSOSki in 1999, and her beloved son John S. RoSOSki in 2007. Fenella was a family orientated, Godly and spiritually minded woman, who loved music and to play the piano and harmonica. She enjoyed doing embroidery, sewing, roller skating and gardening. She loved people and pets and they loved her. She loved to read the bible and to learn about new things. She was a kind, loving, merciful, and forgiving person who never held a grudge. Fenella was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, who was baptized at 12 years old. Her goal was to be a missionary and she wholeheartedly supported the Good News of God’s Kingdom, preaching and teaching work. She deeply loved Jehovah God, her Heavenly Father, and his Son Jesus Christ. Her place of worship was The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 400 Albany Shaker Road, Loudonville, NY 12211. She is survived by her daughter Karen E. RoSOSki; her sister Lucille Dondore; nieces Kathleen Wellborn and Joyce Elson (Doug); nephew Timothy (Marybeth) Boruta; great niece Olivia Boruta; great nephew Garland Elson; and sister in law Jennie Boruta King. In addition to her husband and son, she was predeceased by her brother David Dondore. Services were held Saturday June 6, 2020. To leave Fenella’s family a message on their guestbook, or view other helpful services, please visit www.LGfuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.