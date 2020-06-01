Fern A. Jarsocrak
Fern A. Jarsocrak Fern A. (Rebholz) Jarsocrak, 95, formerly of Sarasota, FL, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020 at The Lutheran Home at Topton where she resided for 3 years. She was the wife of the late Walter J. Jarsocrak Sr. who passed away June 17, 2017. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Raymond C. Rebholz and Clara R. (Strunk) Rebholz. Employed as a foreman for Polymer Corp. for 15 years prior to retiring in 1983, she was a member of Alsace Lutheran Church in Muhlenberg Twp. Fern enjoyed yarn art, Sudoku, and trips to the casinos and her family. She is survived by her sons, Gerald W. Jarsocrak husband of Lynda L. Jarsocrak, Sinking Spring, and Walter J. Jarsocrak Jr. husband of Cindy L. Jarsocrak, of Fleetwood; 6 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; and her brother V. Donald Rebholz husband of Joyce Rebholz of Prescott, AZ. She was predeceased by her brother Rodney C. Rebholz and her sisters Gloria E. Heston and Clara Jane Riegel. Funeral service will be held in Bean Funeral Home 1605 Rockland St., Hampden Heights, Reading Thursday June 4, 2020 at 1:00PM, Reverend Mark E. Brophy will officiate. Interment will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may call Thursday from 12:00PM until 1:00PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alsace Lutheran Church, 2201 Kutztown Road, Reading, PA 19601 in memory of Mrs. Fern A. Jarsocrak. The Bean Funeral Home, Hampden Heights, is overseeing arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
