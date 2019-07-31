Fern (Berger) Busch (1931 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fern (Berger) Busch.
Service Information
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA
19611
(610)-374-5440
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers


On July 28, 2019, the good Lord took Fern E. (Berger) Busch to be with her husband, Leonard A. Busch, of sixty-five years.

Born in Reading on March 18, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Earl C. and Ida M. (Miller) Berger. She worked for R.M. Palmer Candy, Reading for 37 years, retiring in 2001. Fern was a wife, mother, best friend and an amazing person who will be missed by all who knew her.

Fern leaves behind two children, Jeffrey L. Busch, Alsace Township; and Susan L. Ziegenfuss, Shillington; and three sisters: Betty Meleon, Reading; Melrose Kohl, Oley; and Martha Ann Treptoe, Lehighton. Six grandchildren; and fourteen great-grandchildren also survive her.

She was predeceased by her sister, Verna Weisser.

Services will be Friday, August 2, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, PA 19611. Burial to follow at Forest Hills

Memorial Park. Friends may call Friday from 10 to 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on July 31, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.