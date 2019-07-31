On July 28, 2019, the good Lord took Fern E. (Berger) Busch to be with her husband, Leonard A. Busch, of sixty-five years.

Born in Reading on March 18, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Earl C. and Ida M. (Miller) Berger. She worked for R.M. Palmer Candy, Reading for 37 years, retiring in 2001. Fern was a wife, mother, best friend and an amazing person who will be missed by all who knew her.

Fern leaves behind two children, Jeffrey L. Busch, Alsace Township; and Susan L. Ziegenfuss, Shillington; and three sisters: Betty Meleon, Reading; Melrose Kohl, Oley; and Martha Ann Treptoe, Lehighton. Six grandchildren; and fourteen great-grandchildren also survive her.

She was predeceased by her sister, Verna Weisser.

Services will be Friday, August 2, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, PA 19611. Burial to follow at Forest Hills

Memorial Park. Friends may call Friday from 10 to 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



