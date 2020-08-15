Fern Calabrese

Fern M. Calabrese, 82, of Exton Pa, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. She was able to be comforted by her children in her last days. She was the loving wife of the late Ronald C. Calabrese for 61 years. She has missed him terribly since his death. Fern was born in Reading, Pa to the late Leroy and Irene Dunkelberger. She was one of eleven children. Fern was a homemaker who was dedicated to her family; one of the best gifts she gave her children was staying at home to raise them. The family has many fond memories of growing up in the family home on Church Street. She was a loving Grandma to six grandkids and one great-granddaughter who loved her dearly. She is survived by her three children: Gerald R. Calabrese, husband of Shari, Easton Pa; Christine M. O’Neill, wife of Joseph, West Chester Pa and Karen L. Finke, wife of Donald, Pittsburgh Pa. She will be especially missed by her grandchildren: Mikela, Jeffrey, Jessica, Nicole, Kelsey and Shelby and her great-granddaughter, Lillian. Also surviving are her siblings: Donald Dunkelberger, Earl Dunkelberger and Linda George. A Commitment Service will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Chapel of St. George at Gethsemane Cemetery. Due to Covid, Services will be for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to purchase new large print books for the Library at Exton Senior Living, where Fern was happily living for the last two years of her life. Her love of reading served her well especially during these past five months. Unfortunately, the facility cannot accept cash donations. We are therefore asking for donations to be made out to her daughter, Karen Finke (who shares her love of reading). Karen will then use the money to purchase new books and deliver them to the facility. Please send donations to: Karen Finke 1913 Caribou Dr. Allison Park, Pa 15101. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
