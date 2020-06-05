Fern E. Graul Fern E. Graul, 96, of West Lawn, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 at 8:40 pm in Mifflin Center where she was a guest since December 2019. She married her husband Herbert W. Graul on her birthday, September 9th in 1951 and together they celebrated 51 years of marriage. Mr. Graul passed away March 24, 2003. Born in Laureldale, Mrs. Graul was the daughter of the late Arthur Samuel Bagenstose and Ruth M. (Ammarell) Bagenstose. She was a 1941 graduate of Reading High School and was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Reading. Mrs. Graul was a secretary at the YMCA in Reading/Berks for 34 years and was a member of West Lawn Seniors. She is survived by her sister June M. (Bagenstose) Focht, wife of the late G. Richard Focht who passed away February 26, 2019; her niece Lori S. (Focht) Burkert, wife of Barry L. Burkert of Fleetwood; her nephew David B. Focht of Glenside and was preceded in death by her brother Carl L. Bagenstose, January 20, 2016 and her nephew Craig R. Focht, March 30, 1985. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family in Forest Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Meals On Wheels 40 North 9th Street, Reading, PA 19601 in memory of Mrs. Fern E. Graul. Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3825 Penn Ave. Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.