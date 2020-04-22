Reading Eagle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Auman's Inc
390 West Neversink Road
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 370-0200
Resources
More Obituaries for Fern Showalter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fern I. Showalter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fern I. Showalter Obituary
Fern I. Showalter Fern I. Showalter, 86 of Exeter Township, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 in her residence at Berkshire Commons. She was predeceased by her husband Gerald S. Showalter, Sr. in 1992. She and Gerald were united in marriage on August 29, 1953. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late David E. and Catherine (Noll) Derr. She was a 1952 graduate of Reading High School. She was employed by Hintz’s Furniture Store, Folks Garage, Alsace Township and lastly worked for the former David Crystal – Izod, Reading. She is survived by her son David A. Showalter and wife Terry Lynn Hansell-Showalter of New Port Richey, FL. Also surviving are her daughter in law Catherine Showalter of Jacksonwald and her sisters Cassie Willman of Alsace Township, Beatrice Knerr of Reading and Betty Lucas of Muhlenberg Township. She is also survived by her grandsons Joel and wife Kelly Showalter and Kyle and wife Carrie Showalter. Also surviving are her five great grandchildren, Gavin, Owen, Emma and twins Piper and Stella. She was predeceased by her son Gerald S. Showalter, Jr. in 2016 and her daughter Diana Lynn Showalter in 2019 and her daughter-in-law, Judith A. Showalter, in 2014. She was also predeceased by her siblings David E. Derr, II, Ted Derr, Jake Derr, Joe Derr, Daisy Folk, Elmira Derr, 8 years old and Florence Derr, infant sister. A private graveside burial will take place in Forest Hills Memorial Park. A celebration of Fern’s life will be held for all family and friends when the time is safer for public gatherings. To send a condolence online, please visit: www.aumansinc.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fern's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Auman's Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -