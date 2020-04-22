|
Fern I. Showalter Fern I. Showalter, 86 of Exeter Township, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 in her residence at Berkshire Commons. She was predeceased by her husband Gerald S. Showalter, Sr. in 1992. She and Gerald were united in marriage on August 29, 1953. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late David E. and Catherine (Noll) Derr. She was a 1952 graduate of Reading High School. She was employed by Hintz’s Furniture Store, Folks Garage, Alsace Township and lastly worked for the former David Crystal – Izod, Reading. She is survived by her son David A. Showalter and wife Terry Lynn Hansell-Showalter of New Port Richey, FL. Also surviving are her daughter in law Catherine Showalter of Jacksonwald and her sisters Cassie Willman of Alsace Township, Beatrice Knerr of Reading and Betty Lucas of Muhlenberg Township. She is also survived by her grandsons Joel and wife Kelly Showalter and Kyle and wife Carrie Showalter. Also surviving are her five great grandchildren, Gavin, Owen, Emma and twins Piper and Stella. She was predeceased by her son Gerald S. Showalter, Jr. in 2016 and her daughter Diana Lynn Showalter in 2019 and her daughter-in-law, Judith A. Showalter, in 2014. She was also predeceased by her siblings David E. Derr, II, Ted Derr, Jake Derr, Joe Derr, Daisy Folk, Elmira Derr, 8 years old and Florence Derr, infant sister. A private graveside burial will take place in Forest Hills Memorial Park. A celebration of Fern’s life will be held for all family and friends when the time is safer for public gatherings. To send a condolence online, please visit: www.aumansinc.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020