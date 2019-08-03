Home

NESTER FUNERAL HOME/NEW TRIPO
8405 KINGS HWY
New Tripoli, PA 18066-4623
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
NESTER FUNERAL HOME/NEW TRIPO
8405 KINGS HWY
New Tripoli, PA 18066-4623
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
NESTER FUNERAL HOME/NEW TRIPO
8405 KINGS HWY
New Tripoli, PA 18066-4623
Fern (Weiss) Schlegel

Fern (Weiss) Schlegel Obituary

Fern E. Schlegel, 91, formerly of Hamburg, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019, in the Kutztown Manor

Nursing Home.

She was the wife of the late Carl E. Schlegel, who died in 2011, and the late Charles W. Danenhower, who died in 1962. She was born in Allentown, a daughter of the late Robert and Perma (Miller) Weiss. She was a member of Friedens Church, Lenhartsville, Pa. She was also a 1946 graduate of Allentown High School.

Survivors include a son, Keith C. (Justine) Danenhower, of Kempton; a stepson, Kenneth (Denise) Schlegel,

Reading; two stepdaughters, Shirlene Epting and Carolyn

(Sterling) Bower, both of Hamburg; four sisters: June

Daniels, New Tripoli, Geraldine (Clemence) Gower, East Stroudsburg, Madeline Balliet, Slatedale, and Catherine Shellhammer, Sinking Spring, Pa.; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; six stepgrandchildren; and one step-great-grandchild.

She was also predeceased by siblings, Warren D. Weiss and Millard Miller.

Her funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home, 8405 Kings Highway, New Tripoli, PA.18066, with a calling hour beginning at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Dennis L. Cooper will officiate. Her interment will take place in the Friedens Church Cemetery, 1512 Old Rt. 22, Lenhartsville, PA.

Online condolences to the family may be recorded at www.nesterfuneralhome.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 3, 2019
