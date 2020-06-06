Fern G. Shankweiler, 98, of Kutztown, died Thursday, June 4, 2020. Born November 14, 1921 in Evansville, PA she was the loving daughter of the late Nevin O. Dries and Marie (Herbein) Dries. Fern was a 1939 Graduate of Kutztown Area High School. She was instrumental in putting their class reunion together for many, many years at the Moselem Springs Inn Restaurant. Fern married her childhood sweetheart, Jay J. Shankweiler on June 7, 1941 and enjoyed 55 years of marriage until Jay passed away, December 12, 1996. Fern was definitely ahead of her time. She was the first female car saleslady of Berks County, working for Kutztown Auto Company. She excelled in sales and was also a realtor for a short period of time and rented a stand at the Kutztown Folk Festival for several years, where she sold authentic PA Dutch trinkets and jewelry. She invited her nieces and nephew to help her at the stand which they really enjoyed. Fern was a member of Saint Paul’s United Church of Christ, Fleetwood. She was a member in good standing of the Kutztown Fire Company No. 1 Ladies Auxiliary, the Kutztown Historical Society and a shareholder of the Kutztown and Allentown Fairs. Fern loved spending time with family and friends. Her nieces, nephews, their children and also godchildren would always spend time at Fern and Jay's home. Fern has always been a very beautiful, loving, caring, gracious woman loved by all and will be sadly missed. She always had a way of turning an ordinary day into something special. Always going out of her way to make others happy. A few other things Fern enjoyed were traveling, going to the Casino, watching the Philadelphia Phillies and the Philadelphia Eagles play and attending auctions She was predeceased by her sisters, Minerva Lindenmuth, Dorothy Hodgkins, Myrtle Trout and Faith Smith, as well as her brother Adam Dries. She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. There will be a drive-thru viewing on Monday, June 8, 2020, from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., 333 Greenwich Street, Kutztown, followed at 11:30 a.m. by a graveside funeral service and interment in Hope Cemetery, 234 Church Lane, Kutztown, with Reverend Patrick W. Morris, officiating. The service will also be LIVE streamed for extended family and friends to view safely from home. Please submit a request to ludwickfh@gmail.com to receive an invitation from the funeral home to LIVE stream. The family suggests contributions in Fern's memory be made to Saint Paul's United Church of Christ, 5 East Arch Street, Fleetwood, PA 19522. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ludwickfh.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.