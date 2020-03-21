Home

Fern A. Weist, 90, of Ontelaunee Twp., passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020 in her residence. She was the wife of LeRoy H. Weist, who died February 8, 2008. Born in West Reading, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Annie (Conrad) Manwiller. She was a 1947 graduate of Muhlenberg High School. Fern first worked for Temple State Bank. She then worked for the Leesport Farmer’s Market for over sixty years until 2018. Fern was a member of Salem (Belleman’s) Church, Centre Twp. She enjoyed playing cards, going to the shore with her family, dining out and helping at the craft shows at the Leesport Farmer’s Market. Fern is survived by her children, Daniel W. “Woody” Weist, husband of Cindy L. (Miller) Weist, Ontelaunee Twp.; Diane W. (Weist), wife of Kenneth P. Leiby, Perry Twp.; and Carol A. “Cookie” (Weist), wife of George A. Eckert, Ontelaunee Twp.; seven grandchildren, Melissa, Jennifer, Heather, Andrew, Shaun, Christopher and Jamie; and eight great-grandchildren, Seth, Addison, Keagan, Jake, Bobby, Kendra, Brody and Lucas. She is also survived by a sister, Virginia Frisk, in Illinois. Fern was predeceased by a grandson, Jason; and four brothers, Robert, Charles, David and John Manwiller. A memorial service for Fern will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be sent to Leesport Lock House, 27 E. Wall Street, Leesport, PA 19533. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Leesport is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
