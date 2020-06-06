Fern Weist
Fern A. Weist, 90, of Ontelaunee Twp., passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020 in her residence. She was the wife of LeRoy H. Weist, who died February 8, 2008. Born in West Reading, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Annie (Conrad) Manwiller. She was a 1947 graduate of Muhlenberg High School. Fern first worked for Temple State Bank. She then worked for the Leesport Farmer’s Market for over sixty years until 2018. Fern was a member of Salem (Belleman’s) Church, Centre Twp. She enjoyed playing cards, going to the shore with her family, dining out and helping at the craft shows at the Leesport Farmer’s Market. Fern is survived by her children: Daniel W. “Woody” Weist, husband of Cindy L. (Miller) Weist, Ontelaunee Twp.; Diane W. (Weist), wife of Kenneth P. Leiby, Perry Twp.; and Carol A. “Cookie” (Weist), wife of George A. Eckert, Ontelaunee Twp.; seven grandchildren: Melissa, Jennifer, Heather, Andrew, Shaun, Christopher and Jamie; and eight great-grandchildren: Seth, Addison, Keagan, Jake, Bobby, Kendra, Brody and Lucas. She is also survived by a sister: Virginia Frisk, in Illinois. Fern was predeceased by a grandson: Jason; and four brothers: Robert, Charles, David and John Manwiller. A memorial service for Fern will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport. Burial will follow in Fairview (Belleman’s) Cemetery, Centre Twp. A visitation with the family will be held in the funeral home on Saturday 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. We ask that those attending please practice social distancing and the protocols recommended by the CDC. Memorial contributions may be sent to Leesport Lock House, 27 E. Wall Street, Leesport, PA 19533. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Send Flowers
JUN
13
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc.
223 Peach Street
Leesport, PA 19533
(610) 926-2737
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
