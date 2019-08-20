Home

Hartman Funeral Home Inc
1791 West Penn Pike, Route 309
New Ringgold, PA 17960
(570) 386-1122
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hartman Funeral Home Inc
1791 West Penn Pike, Route 309
New Ringgold, PA 17960
Prayer Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Hartman Funeral Home Inc
1791 West Penn Pike, Route 309
New Ringgold, PA 17960
Ferne (Fritz) Steigerwalt Obituary

Ferne A. Steigerwalt, 88, of Wyomissing, formerly of Andreas, died Monday morning, August 19, 2019, in her home.

She was the wife of the late Howard E. Steigerwalt Jr., who died November 23, 2011. Prior to retiring, she was

employed for 31 years by the United States Post Office, Andreas, and various other locations, 11 of those years as the Postmaster at the Tuscarora Post Office.

Born in Andreas, she was the daughter of the late Wellace C. Fritz and Alice M. (Steigerwalt) Fritz Breiner. Ferne was a lifetime member of St. Peter's Church, of West Penn Township. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, knitting,

crocheting, gardening, baking and making homemade jam. She loved sharing with her children and grandchildren the memories of growing up on the family farm. She was also fluent in Pa. Dutch and she was a trusted source for the family history.

She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Joshua T. Steigerwalt; two brothers, Wellace W. and Fayne R. Fritz; a stepfather, Claude M. Breiner; and a stepsister, Helen Hillegass.

Surviving are a son, Todd H. Steigerwalt, of Wyomissing; a daughter, Shirley F. Massengale, of Havre De Grace, Md.; a sister, Barbara, wife of Robert Kershner, of Lehighton; two granddaughters, Shannon, wife of Ryan Dunlap; and Jenna, wife of Jamie Turner; four great-grandchildren, Oliver and Kash Dunlap, and Liam and Layla Turner;

nieces and nephews.

A family memorial prayer service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 24, 2019, at the Hartman Funeral Home, 1791 West Penn Pike, Rte. 309, New Ringgold, with The Rev. Virginia M. Heimer officiating. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Interment in the church

cemetery. Luncheon to follow. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter's Church of West Penn Township, 184 St. Peter's Rd., Tamaqua, PA 18252. An additional

memorial visitation will be held at The Highlands at

Wyomissing Cultural Center, 2000 Cambridge Ave.,

Wyomissing, PA 19610, from 2:30-3:30 p.m., on Thursday, August 29, 2019, with refreshments to follow.

Arrangements are being handled by the Hartman Funeral Home, 1791 West Penn Pike, Rte. 309, New Ringgold.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartmanfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 20, 2019
