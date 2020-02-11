Home

More Obituaries for Filomona Chisca
Filomona Chisca

Filomona Chisca


1957 - 2020
Filomona Chisca Obituary
Filomona Chisca, 63, of Chester Springs passed away Friday, February 7th, at Thomas Jefferson Neuroscience Hospital, Philadelphia. Filomona was born in Gornia, Romania on January 9, 1957, a daughter of Eva (Avram) and Adam Stanomir, of Romania and was the wife of Eugen Chisca, of Chester Springs. She retired from the Maintenance Department at Carpenter Technology, Reading. Filomona is survived by her three daughters, Daniela, wife of Aaron Stange, of Bogart, GA; Emilia C., wife of Talen Singer, of Plymouth Meeting; Monica, wife of Kris Singer, of Chester Springs, two sons; Adam D. Chisca, of Reading; Frank T. Chisca, of Pooler, GA; and eight grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother, Gheorghe Stanomir. Graveside services will be Wednesday at 1 PM at St. Matthew's Lutheran Cemetery, 2440 Conestoga Rd., Chester Springs, PA 19425. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
