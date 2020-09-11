1/
Flora A. Springer
1940 - 2020
Flora A. (Walley) Springer Flora A. (Walley) Springer, 79, of Pottstown, PA, passed away on January 1, 2020, at ManorCare Health Services. Born in Morganton, NC, on November 27, 1940, Flora was the daughter of the late Joseph and Florence (Coleman) Walley. Flora worked in housekeeping at Reading Hospital for fifteen years, retiring in 2012. After retiring, she enjoyed spending her time working on word search puzzles, coloring, and playing games of Yahtzee. All of these activities brought joy to Flora, but her greatest enjoyment came from spending time with her family. She is survived by her children, Michael Springer, husband of Sheree, Lancaster, CA, Craig Springer, husband of Kellie, Glenmoore, PA, and Stacey Hainsey, wife of Paul, Pottstown, PA; her grandchildren, Gretchen, Victoria, Nathan, Cole, Alena, Alicia, Laura, and Christopher; and her two great-granddaughters. Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464, will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at http://www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Flora’s memory to Humane Society of Berks County online at https://humanepa.org/donations/online-donations/ or mailed to Humane Pennsylvania, 1729 N. 11th St., Reading, PA 19604.

Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc
955 North Charlotte Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-323-8220
