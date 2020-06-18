Florence A. Owens Florence A. Owens, 93, of Ephrata, passed away peacefully on Sunday evening, June 14, with her son Patrick by her side. The daughter of the late George and Catherine Jeziorczak, she was predeceased by her 11 siblings- brothers George, Stanley, Raymond, Walter, Theodore and Frank, and sisters Jenny, Leona, Mary, Cecelia and Helen. She was predeceased by her husband Carl in 2002. Surviving are her son Patrick of Reading and his friend Beverly Perella, and her son Michael (Suzette) of West Palm Beach, FL. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Rachel McGiness (Sammy), Carlyn Hanlon (Johnny) both of Jacksonville, FL, Scott Owens (Alexandra) of Charleston, SC, Jeffrey Owens (Cassidy) of Memphis, TN, and Thomas Owens, Reading. There are 6 great- grandchildren, Owen, Oliver, Theodore, Amelia, Jack and River. Florence worked in the family business Ephrata Lock and Key Company, and was an active member in Bethany UCC. The funeral will be private with the Rev. Robin Keating, presiding. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hospice and Community Care PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604. Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals is in charge of arrangements. gravenorhomeforfunerals.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.