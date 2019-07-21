Florence A. Burasz, age 95, of Reading, Pa., passed away Saturday, July 6, while

residing at Mission Oaks Assisted Living

Facility, Oxford, Fla.

She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, John P. Burasz, in 2011. Florence was born in Reading to parents Paul and Amelia (Kieta)

Albrecht.

Florence is survived by daughter, Michelle (Burasz) Swartz, wife of Steven, The Villages, Fla.; son-in-law, John Mieriejewski, Shillington; granddaughter, Stacey J. (Swartz) Keppen, wife of William, Reading; grandsons, Matthew J. Swartz, Flagstaff, Ariz.; and Joshua Smith,

husband of Maureen, Chula Vista, Calif. Also surviving are great-grandchildren in Reading, Arizona and California; and brother, Stanley Albrecht, Shillington.

She was predeceased by her daughter, Maureen A. (Burasz) Mieriejewski; and her granddaughter, Hope A. Smith Genova.

Florence was a devoted parishioner of St. Anthony of

Padua Roman Catholic Church, Millmont, where she was a member of the choir. She was also a lifelong member of the Ladies Rosary Society and the Union of Polish Women, Group 100.

In her early married years, she was a homemaker, a

wonderful cook and baker and an accomplished

seamstress. Florence was employed by the Reading Eagle/Times Advertising Dept. for over 20 years until her retirement in 1985. In early retirement, she continued her needlecraft and became a skillful painter. While she lived briefly at Mission Oaks, she made numerous new friends. She will be sadly missed.

Relatives and friends may extend their respects to the family on Thursday, July 25, 2019, from 8:45 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., at the Kopicki-Bradley Funeral Home Inc., 239 South Ninth Street, Reading PA 19602. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., at the Chapel of

Resurrection at Gethsemane Cemetery, 3139 Kutztown Road, Laureldale PA 19605. Entombment will follow.

It is suggested by the family that in lieu of flowers,

contributions may be made to Cornerstone Hospice

Foundation, 2445 Lane Park Road, Tavares, FL 32778.



