Florence C. Pawling (Fetter), 92, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at The Reading Hospital. She was the loving wife of the late Forrest V. Pawling Sr., who passed away March 20, 2013. Florence was the daughter of the late, Adam E. and Cora W. (Wealand) Fetter. Florence spent most of her life enjoying cooking, baking and making cookies. She loved to cross-stich and experiencing the holidays, but most importantly, she loved spending time with her children and all the grandchildren. Florence is survived by her children: Michael R. Pawling, widower of Robin, of Boyertown, Sharon L. Kerns, wife of Thomas, of Sinking Spring, Susan L. Shaud, of Reading, Denise E Balliet, wife of Dennis, of Andreas, and Diane L. Pawling, of Sinking Spring. She is also survived by 23 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by two of her children, Forrest V. Pawling Jr. and Evelyn J. Michalski; and her siblings: Harold Fetter, Edward Fetter, Eleanor J. Koller, Fern Walker and William Wealand. Florence is also predeceased by two grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Funeral service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. and will be officiated by Sheila Graeff. Interment will follow in Pleasant View Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home, Tuesday, October 22, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday, October 23, 11:00 to 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Florence can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019