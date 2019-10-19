Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3825 Penn Ave
Sinking Spring, PA 19608
(610) 376-1129
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Pawling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence C. (Fetter) Pawling

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florence C. (Fetter) Pawling Obituary
Florence C. Pawling (Fetter), 92, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at The Reading Hospital. She was the loving wife of the late Forrest V. Pawling Sr., who passed away March 20, 2013. Florence was the daughter of the late, Adam E. and Cora W. (Wealand) Fetter. Florence spent most of her life enjoying cooking, baking and making cookies. She loved to cross-stich and experiencing the holidays, but most importantly, she loved spending time with her children and all the grandchildren. Florence is survived by her children: Michael R. Pawling, widower of Robin, of Boyertown, Sharon L. Kerns, wife of Thomas, of Sinking Spring, Susan L. Shaud, of Reading, Denise E Balliet, wife of Dennis, of Andreas, and Diane L. Pawling, of Sinking Spring. She is also survived by 23 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by two of her children, Forrest V. Pawling Jr. and Evelyn J. Michalski; and her siblings: Harold Fetter, Edward Fetter, Eleanor J. Koller, Fern Walker and William Wealand. Florence is also predeceased by two grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Funeral service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. and will be officiated by Sheila Graeff. Interment will follow in Pleasant View Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home, Tuesday, October 22, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday, October 23, 11:00 to 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Florence can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now