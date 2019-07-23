Mrs. Florence "Flo" C. (Masiak) Coyle, 89, of Blandon, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born May 3, 1930 in Shamokin, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Mary (Yanayzck) and Stanislaus Masiak. She and her husband of 28 years, William J. Coyle, were married on November 2, 1990 in King of Prussia.

Flo worked for Jefferon Smurfit, Oaks, Pa., for 38 years as a lab technician. She also worked for 10 years for Bell Telelphone as a local and long distance operator. Flo was a 1948 graduate of St. Edward's Catholic High School in Shamokin.

Flo was a member of St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, Kutztown, where she was active each year with the church bazaar. She also enjoyed spending time as a member of the church's small prayer groups and as a member of Cana II. Flo loved walking, cooking and reading. She truly enjoyed accompanying Bill on his business trips and especially their trips to Captiva, Florida.

In addition to her husband, Bill, Flo is survived by her children, Richard M. Jones, husband of Mary Lou

(Coleman) Jones, Scranton, and Regina M. (Jones) Custer, wife of James L. Custer, Pottstown. She is also survived by her stepchildren, W. Scott Coyle, husband of Karen Coyle, New Oxford, Pa., and Brian K. Coyle; her grandchildren: Matthew, Kyle and his wife Aimee, Rebekah and her husband Adam, Katie and her husband Ryan, Ryan and Sarah; her stepgrandchildren, Tyler and Tanner and his wife Natalie; her great-grandchildren: Lily, Zachary, Everett, Charlie, Felicity and Wesley; and her stepgreat-grandson, Liam.

Along with her parents, Flo was preceded in death by her siblings: Frances, Marion, Helen, Stella, Verna and Stanley.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Flo will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 14833 Kutztown Road, Kutztown, with Rev. Monsignor Walter T. Scheaffer as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Peter's U.C.C. Cemetery, Molltown. A visitation will be held Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Flo's memory to St. Mary's R.C. Church, 14833 Kutztown Rd, Kutztown, PA 19530. Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services PC, Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for Flo and her family. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com.



