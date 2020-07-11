1/1
Florence Drumheller
Florence E. “Dolly” Drumheller passed away peacefully Saturday, July 4th in Mount Penn, surrounded by her devoted family. Born in Mary D, Schuylkill County, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Orah (Springer) Ramsey. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert D. Drumheller, a brother, Alfred Schaeffer and a sister, Anna Waselefsky, as well as grandchildren Spencer Kane and Grace Drumheller. Much of her early life was spent in the role of mother and housewife. She was active in parents’ groups at schools. Later she worked in the jewelry department at Sears. She worked many years as a nurse’s aide at several locations. She was a long-time member at the Mid Atlantic Air Museum, where she appeared in the role of Rosie the Riveter at the museum’s World War II Weekend event. She is survived by her brothers Joseph Ramsey, Katy, TX and David Ramsey of Barrington, RI; sons Robert J Drumheller and David Drumheller; daughters Kim Drumheller, Novato, CA and Sue Drumheller. She is also survived by grandchildren Connor Reilly, Cameron Reilly, Evan Sychterz, Jesse Sychterz Tiffany, Andrew Drumheller, Philip Drumheller and Tamara Orischak, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on July 4 2021. Details will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name to The Animal Rescue League of Berks County at Berksarl.org are encouraged. The Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc, is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences, tributes, and fond memories may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
