Florence Gertrude Clemens
Florence Gertrude (Zdradzinski) Clemens Florence Gertrude (Zdradzinski) Clemens, 97, of West Reading, PA, passed away peacefully at Laurel Center on June 17, 2020. She was the loving wife of Earl R. Clemens, who passed away on February 19, 1999 and the daughter of the late Adam and Frances (Jankowski) Zdradzinski of Reading, PA. A 1940 graduate of Reading High School, Florence retired from the Reading Hospital in 1987. She was a faithful member of Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in West Reading since 1958. Surviving are three daughters: Mary Anne Ruane, widow of Thomas Ruane, in Tucson, AZ; Susan Pernice and husband Tom, living in Cumming, GA; and Barbara Jones and husband John, residing in Centerport, PA. Florence is also survived by her four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, as well as her sister Helen Sostak, who lives in Clearwater, FL. In addition to Florence’s parents and husband, she is pre-deceased by her son, Michael, and her great-granddaughter, Mikaelyn, as well as her older siblings Mary Krupa and Joseph Zdradzinski. Mass of Christion Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at 10:00am, at Sacred Heart Church, 740 Cherry St, West Reading, PA 19611. A viewing will be held Wednesday from 8:30-9:30am, at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, 739 Penn Ave, West Rdg, PA 19611. Florence will be laid to rest beside her sweetheart, Earl, in Gethsemane Cemetery, Reading, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org. Fond memories, tributes and condolences may be shared at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 16 to Jul. 19, 2020.
