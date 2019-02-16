Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence (Gordon) Himes.

Florence Grace Himes, 94, of Fleetwood passed away Friday, February 15th, at

Maidencreek Place.

Florence was born in Philadelphia on

October 1, 1924, a daughter of the late Helen (James) and William Gordon and was the

widow of Norman Himes.

Florence worked as a secretary at the

Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and was a member of the United Church of Christ, Fleetwood. She enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, as well as

crocheting and traveling.

Florence is survived by two daughters, Judith H., wife of Ronald Bauer, of Fleetwood, Nadine O., wife of David Bretz, of Fleetwood; and son, Leon, husband of Juliete Humer, of Fleetwood. She is also survived by two granddaughters, Trishia Henn and Erin Coley; three grandsons: Leon Humer, Ronald Humer and Seth Humer; and ten great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her granddaughter, Tracy Heller.

Services are private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 5 W. Arch St., Fleetwood, PA 19522.

Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., 625 N. 4th St. at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.



