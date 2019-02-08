Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence (Gring) Howells.

Florence "Lovey" Howells, 79 yrs., of Plowville, passed away on February 5, 2019.

She was the daughter of the late G. Eugene and Edna (Wunsch) Gring.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, The Rev.

Donald Howells, and by four children and six

grandchildren: Mark Howells; Melinda (Howells) Leonowitz (her husband, Richard, and their children, Jacob, Lilly and Camille); Matthew Howells (his wife, Connie, and their daughters, Alexandra and Olivia); and Charles Howells (his wife, Sara, and their daughter Chesney). Lovey was predeceased by a daughter Melissa.

She is also survived by a brother, Eugene Gring (his wife, Doris, and their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren).

Lovey was predeceased by a brother, Charles Gring, and a sister, Carolyn Giles.

Services will be private, provided by The Labs Funeral Home Inc. of Honey Brook, Pa.

