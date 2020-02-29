|
Florence Ardelle Oudinot, 86, of Zerbe Sister’s Nursing Center, formerly of the Mineral Springs area, Berks Co., died Mon., Feb. 24, 2020. She was a daughter of the late Paul A. and Florence M. (Castner) Spangler and the loving wife of 50 years to Warren E. Oudinot until his passing in 2005. Ardelle was dedicated to her family. She raised four children and loved her grandchildren. In her younger years, she enjoyed horseback riding. Ardelle was an antique and doll enthusiast, she had a vast collection and loved browsing the antique shops. Ardelle is survived by her children: Linda Owens, of East Earl; Warren P. Oudinot (Brenda), of Bernville; David L. Oudinot (Wanda); and Mark K. Oudinot (Kathy), of Narvon; five grandchildren: Steven, Jennifer, Janelle, Rachael and Desire; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Dolly; and nephew, Lee Bowman. She was predeceased by nephew, Paul “Buddy” Bowman. Memorial Service: Mon., March 2, at 1:15 p.m., at Zerbe Sisters, 2499 Zerbe Rd, Narvon, PA 17555. Arrangements by Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre Inc., Reamstown, Pa. www.goodfuneral.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020