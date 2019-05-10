Florence (Blatt) Reeser

Service Information
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA
19611
(610)-374-5440
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
Service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
Obituary
Florence A. (Blatt) Reeser, 94, of West Reading, passed away May 8, 2019, in Reading Hospital.

She was the wife of the late Harry I. Reeser Sr.

Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late John and Annie Blatt.

Florence was a bookkeeper for Smith Bros. Fuel, West Reading, for over 30 years.

She was a member of Olivet Reformed Church, Reading.

Florence was a longtime bingo player and an avid

Philadelphia Phillies fan. She loved scratch-off tickets and always followed the Hershey Bears.

She is survived by her niece, Judy Simmons, West

Reading; and her great-niece, Tammy Simmons. Her dear friend, Ruth Cardell, also survives her.

Florence was predeceased by her son, Harry F. Reeser Jr.; and her half-sister, Alfretta Leinbach.

Services will be Wednesday, May 15, at 1 p.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, with burial to

follow at Laureldale Cemetery. Friends may call

Wednesday from 12 to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Olivet Reformed Church, 1648 Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from May 10 to May 12, 2019
