Florence P. Schlegel, 88, formerly of Reading, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019, at 7:45 a.m., in Berks Heim.

Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Herbert E. and Georgia A. (Eaton) Miller.

Mrs. Schlegel was a member of Spring Valley Church of God. She was employed by Rachlin Furniture in Sinking Spring for 27 years, retiring in 1992, and then was employed as a security guard for U.S. Securities, last working in 2005.

Mrs. Schlegel is survived by her sons: Harold J. Schlegel Jr., of Reading; Robert J. Schlegel, husband of Lori Beth Schlegel, of Lower Alsace Township; and Darrell J. Schlegel, husband of Sharon Schlegel; and her daughter, Deborah G. Fessett, wife of Sheldon Fessett, of Girardville, Schuylkill County. She is also survived by her 6 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson; and her sister, Mary Jane Blessing, of Mohnton.

Funeral Service will be held in Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, 444 N. 9th St., Reading, Friday, April 26, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Robert E. Hinson will officiate. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive relatives and friends in Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Online condolences may be made at www.whelanschwartz.com.



