Florence Yoh Florence Yoh, 77, of Womelsdorf, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was the wife of Lawrence Yoh, with whom she would have shared 59 years of marriage on June 24th. Florence, a daughter of the late Wayne and Beneatha (Meckley) Steffey, was born in Fritztown. In addition to her husband, she is survived by two children, Matthew R. Yoh, husband of Kimberly A. (Leffler) Yoh, and Shelly L. (Yoh), wife of Jacob Bechtel; a sister, Esther “Tutt” Underkoffler; two half sisters, Mildred Wealand, and Darlene Hassler; a step sister, Linda Lash; six grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and a great great grandson. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Warren “John” Steffey, and Wayne “Butch” Steffey. She was a member of St. John’s (Hain’s) UCC, Wernersville. She was a 1960 graduate of Wilson High School and worked for 25 years as a waitress for Country Kitchen and Boscov’s West. She then continued to work for more than 14 years as a personal care aide at Twin Spruce Personal Care in Myerstown and then Dankin House in Wernersville. Florence loved camping and was involved in the activities at Cocalico Creek Campground, where she also had a permanent site. She also enjoyed traveling and “flea bagging.” She was a member of the former Vinemont Fire Company and Sinking Spring Fire Company. Her greatest joy were her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. A private graveside service will be held in Hain’s Church Cemetery. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 26 to May 27, 2020.