Florence Yoh
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Florence Yoh Florence Yoh, 77, of Womelsdorf, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was the wife of Lawrence Yoh, with whom she would have shared 59 years of marriage on June 24th. Florence, a daughter of the late Wayne and Beneatha (Meckley) Steffey, was born in Fritztown. In addition to her husband, she is survived by two children, Matthew R. Yoh, husband of Kimberly A. (Leffler) Yoh, and Shelly L. (Yoh), wife of Jacob Bechtel; a sister, Esther “Tutt” Underkoffler; two half sisters, Mildred Wealand, and Darlene Hassler; a step sister, Linda Lash; six grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and a great great grandson. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Warren “John” Steffey, and Wayne “Butch” Steffey. She was a member of St. John’s (Hain’s) UCC, Wernersville. She was a 1960 graduate of Wilson High School and worked for 25 years as a waitress for Country Kitchen and Boscov’s West. She then continued to work for more than 14 years as a personal care aide at Twin Spruce Personal Care in Myerstown and then Dankin House in Wernersville. Florence loved camping and was involved in the activities at Cocalico Creek Campground, where she also had a permanent site. She also enjoyed traveling and “flea bagging.” She was a member of the former Vinemont Fire Company and Sinking Spring Fire Company. Her greatest joy were her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. A private graveside service will be held in Hain’s Church Cemetery. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA 19565
610-678-3461
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 26, 2020
Dear Yoh family, We are deeply saddened to know that your mother has passed away. Please accept our most sincere sympathy on your loss. With love, Linda & Frank Ferraro
Frank & Linda Ferraro
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved