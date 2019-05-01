Floretta L. (Kocevar) Schools, 91, formerly of Denver, Pa., passed away April 29, 2019, at the Reading Hospital.

Her husband, Benjamin Franklin Schools, died on December 3, 2018. They married

November 20, 1945.

Born December 10, 1927, in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Peter and Frances (DeFazio) Kocevar.

She was a 1945 graduate of Reading High School.

Floretta was employed by the Bank of PA as a teller.

A devout Catholic, she was a member St. Benedict's Roman Catholic Church.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her son, William H., husband of Treesa L. (Peters) Schools, Denver; two sisters, Angela, wife of Sherwood Powers, Nashville, Tenn., and JoAnn, widow of Phillip Crossetta, Berlin, N.J.; three grandchildren, Zachary, husband of Jennifer, Joshua and Eve; and two great-grandchildren, Jackson and Mason.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Benedict's Roman Catholic Church, 2020 Chestnut Hill Rd., Mohnton, PA 19540, with burial to follow at Gethsemane Cemetery. Friends may call Tuesday from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St.

Benedict's R.C. Church at the above address.

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be

recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



