Floribel G. Styer Floribel G. Styer, 91, of Narvon, died Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Reading Hospital & Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel L. Styer in 1981. Born in Churchtown, she was the daughter of the late E. Iredell and Emma Della (Hyman) Gordon. Floribel was a homemaker and a member of Churchtown United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Churchtown Historical Society and penned a column in their newsletter entitled “Floribel’s Corner”. She was also a member of the Tri-County Historical Society and the Memorial Society. She traced her ancestry, read novels, and maintained a record of familial milestones. She led a resilient, devoted, and active life conducted by deep gratitude and love for her family and friends. She valued family above all. Surviving are three daughters: Sharon Lee married to Richard Musser, Jonestown, Mary Ann married to Andrew Galligan, Reinholds, Shirley Dell married to Dennis Melnyk, Mohnton, four grandchildren: Allen G. married to Evelyn Musser, Matthew L. Musser, Alysha Ann Melnyk, and Samuel Dennis Melnyk and a great-granddaughter Ashlyn Musser. She was preceded in death by 10 siblings: Hannah Gordon Zook, Lettie Yoos, Mary Gordon, Thelma Lando, Chester Gordon, Bessie Mellinger, Vera Gordon, Verna Grove, Joseph E. Gordon and Shirley Gordon. A public viewing will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 209 E. Main St., Terre Hill. The family will not be present due to health concerns. Face masks and social distancing will be required for those in attendance in accordance with CDC and state guidelines. Funeral and interment will be private in the United Methodist Cemetery of Churchtown. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.