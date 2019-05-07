Floy Lucille (Murray) Brown, 100, of

Temple, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, May 4, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Raymond Daniel Brown Sr.

Born in Somerset Co., on July 18, 1918, a daughter of the late Charles William and Mary Elizabeth (Mankermyer) Murray. Floy was a member of Spring Valley Church of God. She was employed with the former Western Electric and Lucent Technologies as an

inspector for many years before she retired in early 1980. Prior to that she worked at Palmer's Candy.

Floy enjoyed spending time with her family. Her favorite family events were picnics and Sunday dinner.

Surviving are her two children, Janice Sharon (Brown) Fisher, wife of the late Donald S. Fisher, of Laureldale, and Raymond Daniel Brown Jr., of Temple; three grandchildren: Donny L. Fisher and his wife, Nancy, of Bernville; Troy L. Fisher and his wife, Lori, of Blandon; and Corrine E. (Brown) Haggard, of North Carolina; nine great-grandchildren: David, Douglas, Devin, Matthew, Justin, Sarah, Haley, Harrison and Hayden; two great-great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Sophia, and one more on the way; her sister, June (Murray) Tiday and her husband,

Russell, of Carlisle; a son-in-law, Henry Yoh, of Reading; and a sister-in-law, Dortha "Dot" Brown, of Somerset Co.

Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, cousins,

extended family and her puppy, Bentley.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Floy is

predeceased by a son, Gerald Robert Brown; a grandchild, Stacy L. Yoh; seven brothers: Lester, Fredrick, Blaine,

Vernon, Thomas, Robert and Ray Murray; and two sisters, Evelyn (Murray) Brown and Eleanor (Murray) Bittner.

Services for Floy are at 12:30 p.m., on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, in Auman's Inc. Funeral Home, 390 W. Neversink Rd., Reading, PA 19606. A viewing will be in the funeral home on Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Floy will be laid to rest beside Raymond Sr. in Forest Hills Memorial Park, Reading.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Vision Research Center, 2020 Hampden Blvd., Reading, PA 19604, or City Light Ministries, 246 N. 9th St., Reading, PA 19601. Fond memories and online condolences may be made at www.AumanInc.com.



