Floyd Eugene Gebhart Floyd Eugene Gebhart (Geppy), 90 of Brecknock Township went home to be with the Lord and his beloved wife, Emma on Thursday, November 19th, 2020. Before retiring he owned/operated Gebhart’s Floor Covering. He was a veteran, a member of Allegheny United Church of Christ, a member of various social clubs and active in his community. Geppy had the biggest heart and was always willing to lend a hand. He was a man who couldn’t sit still, give him a call and he was there. Loved going to the mountains for hunting and work parties; to the shore for fishing and clamming; fox hunting and sitting on the porch chatting with family and friends. He was a devoted father to a son and two daughters, Dennis L. Gebhart, husband of Elsie, Karen D. Kercher, wife of Timothy and Lisa M. Cylcewski, companion of Randy. He was blessed with 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date by the convenience of the family. No flowers please. If you wish to make a donation in Floyd’s memory, please consider donating to the Allegheny United Church of Christ, 1219 Kurtz Mill Road, Mohnton, PA 19540. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc., of Mohnton. To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com
.