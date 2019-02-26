Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Floyd Graves Sr..

Floyd J. Graves Sr., 90, passed from labor to reward on February 20, 2019, after a brief illness in Jacksonville, Fla. Although he lived for a short time in Florida, he was a

respected and well-loved member of the Reading community for over 60 years.

Floyd was born on December 11, 1928, in Warfield, Va.; he was the son of the late Thomas J. and Annie L. (Lewis) Graves. He attended the Virginia school system. In 1950, Floyd married his better half, the late Gladys E. (Evans) Graves. They were married for 65 years and raised 5

children. Floyd was a hardworking man, sometimes working two or more jobs to provide for his family. His last

employment was with Maier's Bakery. He would proudly recall how during his 27 years of employment with them, he could count the sick days he had taken on one hand. He retired in 1990.

He leaves to carry on his legacy, his children: Kenneth, of Easton, Pa., (Darlene), Audrey Moore, of Jacksonville, Fla., (Larry), and Joyce Graves, of Reading, Pa.; 6 grandchildren: Matthew Graves, of Washington D.C., LaTrice Graves, of Jacksonville, Fla., Marva Graves-Tobler, of Silver Springs, Ga., Shanique Cordon, of Wolmesdorf, Pa., Syretta Casiano of Wolmesdorf, Pa., and Stephanie Marlene of Las Vegas, Nev.; 18 great-grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Gladys; and sons, Floyd Graves Jr. and Derrick Graves.

Floyd could always be counted on to leave you with a smile from the many jokes and stories he would tell, and his requests for no payback loans. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Going Home Services will be celebrated on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. in the Spring Valley Church of God, 2727 Old

Pricetown Rd., Temple. Family and friends will be received from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. in church. Interment will be in Charles Evans Cemetery.

CRAMP HUMMEL Funeral Home, Centre Ave., Reading, has charge of arrangements. 610-375-4337.



